PHOTOS: Vijay Sethupathi’s UNSEEN working stills from upcoming film Tughlaq Durbar create buzz on the internet

In the photos, Vijay Sethupathi and Radhakrishnan Parthiban can be seen in the typical Tamil Nadu politicians’ attire – white veshti and white shirt.

After the makers of Vijay Sethupathi’s Tughlaq Durbar unveiled the actor’s first look for the film, new working stills of Vijay Sethupathi and Radhakrishnan Parthiban from the film have surfaced. In the photos, they both can be seen in the typical Tamil Nadu politicians’ attire – white veshti and white shirt. As soon as the photos surfaced online, they took over the internet. From the photos, it looks like the film will be full of fun and entertainment.

Yesterday, Vijay Sethupathi took to his Twitter handle and revealed his first look from his upcoming film Tughlaq Durbar. In the first look poster, a two-faced montage of Vijay Sethupathi is seen. While one shows the actor grinning a happy smile, the other shows the actor having a devilish laugh. Now that the new set of photos is released, the film is now the talk of the town. Parthiban will be seen playing the main antagonist in Tughlaq Durbar.

Check out the photos here:

About the film’s shooting, it was already announced by the makers that the movie has completed 35 days of shooting. It is being reported that the remaining shoot for 40 days will be resumed after the pandemic situation is well contained. Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen playing the female lead in the film. Directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan, the movie also starrs critically acclaimed actors including Radhakrishnan Parthiban and Manjima Mohan. Seven Screen Studios and Viacom 18 Studios have bankrolled the project.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×