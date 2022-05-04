PHOTOS: Vijay spotted in Hyderabad as he kickstarts shoot for Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer Thalapathy 66

The first schedule of Thalapathy Vijay’s 66th film, helmed by National Award-Winning director Vamshi Paidipally is being shot in Hyderabad. The yet to be titled film’s regular shoot has finally commenced and Vijay was spotted today. One can see in the photos, the actor is heading in his car post the shoot.

Well, every announcement around this crazy project is only escalating buzz. National Crush Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite Vijay in the movie that will also feature some stellar cast. Sensational composer S Thaman is onboard for the film's music while Vamshi Paidipally has apparently penned a first of its kind subject for Vijay, the film is going to be a technical brilliance.

Meanwhile, check out Vijay's spotted photos below:

Thalapathy 66 is produced by the National-Award winning producer Dil Raju & Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations will be mounted on a lavish scale.

Also Read| Liger: Makers announce exciting update, Vijay Deverakonda to treat fans with a huge surprise on his birthday

Alongside Vamshi Paidipally, the story and screenplay were penned by Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Karthick Palani will crank the camera, while KL Praveen will take care of editing. Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of the film. Sunil Babu & Vaishnavi Reddy are the production designers.