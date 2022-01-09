PHOTOS: Vishnu Manchu arrives for the last rites of Mahesh Babu's brother's Ramesh Babu in Hyderabad

Legendary actor Krishna's son and Mahesh Babu's elder brother Ramesh Babu passed away at the age of 56 due to prolonged illness. This morning, The Ghattameneni family shared to confirm the tragic news. The last rites are taking place today in Hyderabad and family members including Krishna, mother Indira Devi, Sudheer Babu and Naresh arrived. Along with family members, close friends from the industry have been arriving to pay their last respects too. Manchu Vishnu, President of MAA and a very close friend to the Ghattamaneni family, arrived for the last rites.

For unversed, Mahesh Babu has recently tested positive for COVID-19 so It is to be seen if he will take part in the rituals. Currently, the Maharshi actor is isolated at home. However, it is worth to be noted that he was very close to his elder brother and always considered Ramesh Babu as nothing less than a father figure to him.

Mahesh Babu shares a close bond with Ramesh Babu since childhood. In fact, they even acted together as child artists in the film Needa and Mahesh Babu also played a pivotal role in Ramesh Babu’s film Bazaar Rowdy. He produced films like Arjun, Athidhi and Dookudu, which had his brother Mahesh Babu in the leading role.

