PHOTOS: When lovebirds Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan enjoyed giving cheesy poses on popular Friends Sofa

In December 2020, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan posted a few stunning photos of him along with his ladylove Nayanthara from their Singapore holiday. The two had a whale of a time during their Christmas holiday. While you are super excited for Friends: The Reunion, here's a look at your favourite celebrity couple who had a gala time at the Central Perk Café in Singapore. Fans of the 1990s US sitcom Friends can relive the memories.

One can see, Nayanthara and Vignesh are posing outside the cafe on a sofa popularly known as Friends Sofa. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Vignesh Shivan wrote: Merry Christmas dearest people may there be happiness in abundance in all our lives ! Wishing the best wit a lotta positivity & Good will." Nayanthara looks pretty in a polka dot skirt and white shirt while Vignesh is seen sporting casuals.

Vignesh and Nayanthara are one of the adorable couples in the Kollywood film industry. The two are in a relationship for 4 years now and have been setting major couple goals ever since.

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It also stars Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

She also has Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe and Netrikann in pipeline. Annaatthe is directed by Siva and also features Khushbu, Meena, and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles.

Credits :Instagram

