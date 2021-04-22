PHOTOS: When Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Rana and Nani got papped while heading for a wedding

From being the perfect baraatis to dressing up in their traditional best for the pre-wedding ceremonies, Tollywood celebs turned heads with their stunning photos.

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya's wedding with Pooja Prasad in 2018 was the talk of the town. It was one of the biggest events of 2018. The who’s who of the Telugu film industry graced the big fat wedding in Jaipur. Tollywood's handsome hunks Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Nani, Prabhas and others were seen bonding and having a gala time together right from the airport to the last minute of the wedding in Jaipur. Prabhas and Anushka Shetty were also spotted at Hyderabad airport as they were heading for a big fat wedding of the year.

From being the perfect baraatis to dressing up their traditional best for the pre-wedding ceremonies, the celebs turned enough heads with their stunning photos. The videos and photos were all over on social media. The celebrities had a phenomenal time at the wedding. Since we are stuck in the pandemic and miss all the fun, here's a look at the few photos of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Rana, Prabhas and others posing for photos at the airport.

Prabhas, on the other hand, is busy with the shooting of his upcoming projects- Adipurush and Salaar.

