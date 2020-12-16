PHOTOS: When Vijay Deverakonda and KGF star Yash set the dance floor on fire in Bengaluru & fans went berserk

Last year, Yash graced an event as the chief guest and his presence with Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna made the crowd go insane.

Rocking star Yash had received a grand welcome by Vijay Deverakonda during one of the biggest concerts in Bengaluru. Vijay along with Rashmika Mandanna was in the city for the promotions of their film Dear Comrade. The KGF star graced the event as the chief guest and his presence with Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna made everyone go insane. The Arjun Reddy star himself made the announcement about Yash's entry to the stage and the crowd went berserk. They also danced together and set the stage on fire. The actors were all praise for each other and it was one of the biggest moments of 2019.

One can see in the photos, Yash looked dapper in casual look while VD was seen in his coolest attire. The Kannada and Telugu industries actors' came together for a film's promotion and set high expectations among their fans. Do you wish to see them together on the big screen? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. Interestingly, post the film's release, at an awards event, Yash presented the best actor award to Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda for his performance in Dear Comrade. The awards event was attended by many biggies like Ram Charan, Nivin Pauly, Chiranjeevi among others.

Check out VD and Yash's throwback photos below:

Meanwhile, both the actors are busy with the shooting of their upcoming projects. While Yash recently wrapped up Hyderabad schedule of KGF: Chapter 2, VD is looking forward to resuming shooting of his upcoming film titled, Fighter.

Credits :Mythri Movie Makers Instagram

