PHOTOS: Wild Dog Nagarjuna Akkineni looks dapper in his all black look as he gets papped at the airport

Nagarjuna, who will be seen in action-thriller Wild Dog, was spotted at the airport and nailed his uber cool look.

If there is one person in the Tollywood industry who defies age, it has to be superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni. The Sri Jagadguru Aadi Sankara actor has won hearts with his impeccable acting prowess in his career spanning over three decades. Besides, his impressive style quotient is also quite popular among the fashion police. It won’t be wrong to say, that Nagarjuna has been ageing like a fine wine and despite being 60 years old, he can make the young stars run for their money. Recently, the veteran actor grabbed the eyeballs after he was spotted at the airport.

In the pictures, the Om Namo Venkatesaya actor was exuding charm as he pulled off a casual look for the airport. Nagarjuna was seen wearing a black shirt, with its sleeves rolled up to the elbow, which he had paired with black trousers. The senior actor completed his airport look with a pair of royal blue coloured loafers and sunglasses. Undoubtedly, Nagarjuna was looking dapper in her all black look as he made his way out of the airport.

Take a look at Nagarjuna Akkineni’s airport pics:

Talking about the work front, the superstar surprised the audience last month as he shared the first look of his upcoming movie Wild Dog. Nagarjuna will be seen playing the role of an NIA officer in the movie which happens to be a concept-based cop thriller. To note, the movie has already begun rolling and the team has already wrapped the first schedule of the movie.

Credits :Manav Manglani

