PHOTOS: World Famous Lover actress Aishwarya Rajesh celebrates her birthday with special kids

Aishwarya Rajesh, who will be seen next in Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover celebrated her birthday in the most special day. While a lot of celebs choose to host grand birthday parties, Aishwarya chose to go other way by spending time with special kids. The stunner celebrated her birthday with children at the Hope Public Charitable Trust. One can see in the photos, Aishwarya Rajesh cuts the cake and feeds them. She spends a good memorable time and clearly, pictures say it all.

Meanwhile, fans have been showering her with amazing wishes on social media. From a dancer on a TV show to bagging a film alongside Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh has come a long way in her career. Aishwarya recently won an award for her spectacular performance in the film Kanaa. She won the Best Actor Award (Female) at the ZEE Cine Awards 2020. She acted in her two career breakthrough roles as Padma in Vetrimaran, Dhanush's Vada Chennai and as a female cricketer in her solo film Kanaa.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya will be seen next in Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover. The film also stars other three actresses Izabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa and Raashi Khanna. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the teaser of the film was released recently and it received good response on social media. The romantic film will release on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020.

