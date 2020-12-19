PHOTOS: Yash and Nagarjuna Akkineni give us cues to ace comfy casual wear as they get papped at the airport

Yash and Nagarjuna Akkineni looked dapper in casual outfits and one can take cues from the actors to case casual and comfy attire.

When it comes to giving cues to the fans regarding fashion and outlook, celebrities from the entertainment industry have always make sure that even their airport outfits do the job. In one such instance, actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Yash were papped by us at the airport and they have nailed the casual look. In the photos that were clicked recently, they both have given us cues to nail the comfy outfit. While Nagarjuna was seen in a semi formal blue shirt and blue denim pants, Yash was seen in a khaki tee and they both looked dapper.

Take a look at the photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash is currently busy with the shooting of the upcoming magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film has Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady and it has Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist, while will be seen in an important role. Prakash Raj recently joined the team in the final leg shoot of the film. The film’s first part was a huge hit across the country and it goes without saying that fans are eagerly waiting to watch the sequel on the big screens. Some reports suggest that the film will release on Sankranti 2021.

On the other hand, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be next seen in the much-anticipated film Wild Dog which has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Now, it is anticipated that the actor will be shooting for the film in Thailand for 20 days. The first-look poster was released by the makers sometime back featuring a few clippings of a newspaper where Nagarjuna is seen cracking a case. Nagarjuna will be seen playing an NIA officer ACP Vijay Varma who is known for encounter killings.

