PHOTOS: Yash and Radhika Pandit spotted at Nanjundeshwara temple in Mysuru for daughter Ayra's mundan ceremony

KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit were spotted with their first child, Ayra at Nanjundeshwara temple in Mysuru, today March 11. The Kannada couple visited to the temple in Mysuru for their daughter's Mundan/ Chadakarana ceremony. Mundan or Chadakarana is the auspicious child's “first hair” removal ceremony that is performed after Annaprasana and Namakarana. The photos of Yash making his way out with Arya after the mundan ceremony have surfaced on social media. One can see in the photos, Yash is dressed up in a white shirt and mundu while Radhika Pandit looks beautiful in green saree.

In one of the videos that is doing rounds on social media, Yash is seen carefully making his way inside the car after the mundan ceremony. He can be seen covering his daughter Ayra's head and it is super cute. Yash is setting major father goals and he always makes sure to be present on his kids' such important days. Ayra was born in 2018 and the Sandalwood couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy on October 30.

Meanwhile, check out Yash and Radhika Pandit's daughter Ayra's photos below:

On the work front, Yash is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, KGF: Chapter 2. The shooting of the film is going at a brisk pace. It is one of the much-awaited films of 2020, which will release in five languages. The second part of KGF: Chapter 1 will see Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist and in a very powerful role.

