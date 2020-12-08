PHOTOS: Yash and Srinidhi Shetty spotted at the airport after wrapping up KGF Chapter 2's Hyderabad schedule

Yash was spotted in his casual yet stylish look as he arrived at Hyderabad airport post KGF: Chapter 2 wrap up.

Yash and Srinidhi Shetty were recently spotted at Hyderabad airport after wrapping up an important schedule of KGF: Chapter 2. Yash was spotted in his best casual yet stylish look as he arrived at the airport. The actor opted for a blue shirt paired with a grey and black wash denim. He covered his face with a scarf and of course, the travel look is not complete without his sunglasses. Srinidhi Shetty, on the other hand, was clicked in her cool and comfy avatar paired with an oversized denim jacket. The actress posed for the paps before leaving the city.

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the much-awaited films that the audience is looking forward to. Yash will be seen playing the role of Rocky while Srinidhi Shetty will play Reena in the second part of the hit franchise. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj and in important roles. The makers are set to shoot the climax scene between Yash and Sanjay Dutt. Neel recently tweeted, "Climax it is !!!! Rocky Adheera With the deadly fight masters anbariv....#KGFCHAPTER2."

Meanwhile, check out airport photos:

Anbariv, also known as Anbumani and Arivumani or Anbu and Arivu are onboard as action choreographers and stunt coordinators for Yash and Dutt's climax face-off. Meanwhile, speculations are doing rounds that makers might release the film's first teaser in the first week of January. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

