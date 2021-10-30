PHOTOS: Yash attends the last rites of Puneeth Rajkumar in Bengaluru

As Puneeth Rajkumar's cremation will take place in the evening, his mortal is currently kept at Kanteerava Studio as fans and celebs visit to pay their last respect. KGF star Yash, who is very close to Puneeth has visited the last rites at Kanteerava Studio to pay his respects. Yash can be seen heartbroken seeing the mortal of Puneeth. One can see, the actor interacting with Puneeth's brother Sivarajkumar in the pics.

Yesterday as soon as Puneeth Rajkumar's mortal was brought back from the hospital, Yash was the first few celebs to visit. Meanwhile, today, Tollywood actors Balakrishna, Rana and Prabhu Deva visited Bangalore to pay their respects to the departed actor.

Last rites will be performed today evening, October 30th at Kanteerava Studio where his parents are also buried. The authorities are waiting for the return of Puneeth's daughter Vanditha from the United States. She is excepted to land in Bengaluru around 2 PM on a special flight arranged for her by the government.

Two days ago, Puneeth Rajkumar graced the grand promotional event of Shivarajkumar's Bhajarangi 2along with Yash. A video of Yash, Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar dancing on Bhajarangi 2's title track went viral on social media platforms.

Popularly known as Powerstar and Appu, Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 after suffering a massive heart attack while working out in the gym.