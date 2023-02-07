PHOTOS: Yash is in no mood to ditch his Rocky bhai look; Papped at Mumbai airport in his signature style
Yash truly owned the character of Rocky Bhai and he continues to do so!
During the release of KGF: Chapter 2, the audience experienced a whole new kind of cinema after a haul of two years due to the pandemic. Yash took the box office by storm with his performance as Rocky Bhai in Prashanth Neel's KGF 2. Well, he still continues to wow his fans with his heavy beard and long-tresses look. Yash seems to be in no mood to ditch his Rocky Bhai avatar, which of course, suits his super-strong personality.
Earlier today, Yash was papped in Mumbai in his signature look. One can see in the photos, Yash is sporting a floral shirt and rounded off his look with sunglasses. He also greeted the media and waved to his fans in a moving car. He has legit got an aura and is unstoppable. He managed to put Kannada cinema on the global map with KGF 2. Now, fans are super excited to know what's next in store for them. The actor is yet to announce his new project after KGF: Chapter 2.
On Sunday, Yash shared a super adorable video of him with his son Yatharv. Like father-like son, the video shows the little one challenging his “hard” biceps to that of dad’s “soft” ones. "This is Conviction. That's my boy!!," Yash wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.
Yash upcoming films
Meanwhile, as earlier we reported, Nitesh Tiwari and Madhu Mantena are in talks to get Yash to play Raavan in Ramayana. Ramayana is being produced by Madhu Mantena with Allu Aravind. (You read it first on Pinkvilla)
However, nothing is confirm yet. He is currently reading scripts and is yet to lock in his next project. Besides this, Yash also has a jungle adventure, a sci-fi film, and a gangster drama under the discussion stage.
