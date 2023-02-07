PHOTOS: Yash is in no mood to ditch his Rocky bhai look; Papped at Mumbai airport in his signature style

During the release of KGF: Chapter 2, the audience experienced a whole new kind of cinema after a haul of two years due to the pandemic. Yash took the box office by storm with his performance as Rocky Bhai in Prashanth Neel's KGF 2. Well, he still continues to wow his fans with his heavy beard and long-tresses look. Yash seems to be in no mood to ditch his Rocky Bhai avatar, which of course, suits his super-strong personality.

Earlier today, Yash was papped in Mumbai in his signature look. One can see in the photos, Yash is sporting a floral shirt and rounded off his look with sunglasses. He also greeted the media and waved to his fans in a moving car. He has legit got an aura and is unstoppable. He managed to put Kannada cinema on the global map with KGF 2. Now, fans are super excited to know what's next in store for them. The actor is yet to announce his new project after KGF: Chapter 2.