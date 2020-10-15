  1. Home
PHOTOS: Yash looks his stylish best at Hyderabad airport as he arrives for the new schedule of KGF Chapter 2

Yash was spotted today in his best stylish look and flaunted swag as Rocky Bhai as he landed at the airport.
Yash,KGF Chapter 2
KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash has entered the last leg of shooting and the team has resumed the new schedule in Hyderabad. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 team has reached Hyderabad and fans can't keep calm to know what's in stores for them. Yash was spotted today in his best stylish look and flaunted swag as Rocky Bhai as he landed at the airport. One can see in the photos, Yash looks dapper in cargo pants paired with a simple tee and jacket. He teamed up this stylish look with black ankle-high boots. The Kannada superstar covered his face a scarf and completed the look with monster sunnies. 

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The film has been the talk of the town since a very long time as moviegoers can't wait to know what the upcoming action-drama has to offer. The first part of the film was a huge hit and managed to set the box office on fire even in North regions. Srinidhi Shetty will be seen in the female lead role. Meanwhile, as Yash resumed the shoot recently, he tweeted, "Waves can't be stopped but you can learn to sail..After a long break, Rocky sets sail from today."

Take a look at Yash's latest airport photos below: 

Also Read: KGF director Prashanth Neel clears the air on rumours about directing Prabhas or Jr NTR in his next 

Meanwhile, earlier executive producer Karthik Gowda had tweeted, "Yash joins the final leg of KGF Chapter 2 shoot from tomorrow. We will wrap up the film by the end of this month and proceed towards the release." 

KGF 2 is one of the biggest Pan-India releases that audience is eagerly looking forward to. The film is slated to release early next year in cinema halls. 

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

