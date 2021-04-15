Photos: Yash spends his leisure time at his farmhouse after KGF Chapter 2 wrap up

Yash has taken up a new role and is spending time restoring his land near his farmhouse in Hassan.

Kannada superstar Yash's upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the much-awaited Pan-India projects that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. After the success of Chapter 1, moviegoers can't wait to know what Chapter 2 has in store for them. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 also features Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty and . The makers wrapped up the shoot and have started working on the film's release. Meanwhile, Yash has taken up a new role and is spending time restoring his land near his farmhouse in Hassan.

He has now indulged in the water restoration of his land near his beautiful farmhouse in Hassan. The actor has been personally monitoring the entire process. This noble work by Yash will not only increase the productivity of the land but also help the farmers residing in the surrounding areas. Fans and netizens are impressed and are appreciating the actor after seeing the photos of Yash supervising the land work. One can see in the photos, dressed in a blue shirt, denim jeans and cap, Yash is enjoying his time by helping the farmers.

Talking about KGF 2, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 16th, July 2021. The film will release in Kannada and will be dubbed in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

