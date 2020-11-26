PHOTOS: Yash sports a cool look as he arrives in Hyderabad for the final schedule of KGF: Chapter 2

Due to COVID-19 lockdown, the shooting of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 got delayed and now, the team is all set to wrap up the final schedule in Hyderabad.

Yash was spotted at Hyderabad airport today as he arrived for the final leg shoot of his much-anticipated film, KGF: Chapter 2. The actor flaunted his long tresses and sported a cool look as he got clicked at the airport. KGF 2 is one of the much-awaited Pan-India films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, and Prakash Raj in the important roles. Srinidhi Shetty will be seen in a female lead role. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2 got delayed and now, the team is all set to wrap up the final schedule in Hyderabad.

Earlier, a source close to the actor was quoted stating, "It’s the final leg of the shooting schedule for which Yash will travel to Hyderabad. The schedule will continue till mid-December, everyone including Yash is super excited because KGF2 as it’s been a long time in the making and now it’s so close to the finish after the long pause caused due to the pandemic." Yash's powerful performance in KGF as Rocky Bhai was duly recognized and loved by audiences and critics alike. Now, the team is looking forward to the film's grand release in 2021. However, there is no official update on the film's release date yet.

Check out Yash's airport look below:

After the massive success of KGF: Chapter 1 that hit cinema screens in 2018, Yash has earned a massive fan following across the country. The actor in an earlier interview revealed that the second instalment of the film will be released on the big screens as it is worth that cinematic experience.

