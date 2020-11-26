  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Yash sports a cool look as he arrives in Hyderabad for the final schedule of KGF: Chapter 2

Due to COVID-19 lockdown, the shooting of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 got delayed and now, the team is all set to wrap up the final schedule in Hyderabad.
11818 reads Mumbai
Yash spotted at Hyderabad airport for KGF Chapter 2 shoot PHOTOS: Yash sports a cool look as he arrives in Hyderabad for the final schedule of KGF: Chapter 2
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Yash was spotted at Hyderabad airport today as he arrived for the final leg shoot of his much-anticipated film, KGF: Chapter 2. The actor flaunted his long tresses and sported a cool look as he got clicked at the airport. KGF 2 is one of the much-awaited Pan-India films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in the important roles. Srinidhi Shetty will be seen in a female lead role. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2 got delayed and now, the team is all set to wrap up the final schedule in Hyderabad. 

Earlier, a  source close to the actor was quoted stating, "It’s the final leg of the shooting schedule for which Yash will travel to Hyderabad. The schedule will continue till mid-December, everyone including Yash is super excited because KGF2 as it’s been a long time in the making and now it’s so close to the finish after the long pause caused due to the pandemic." Yash's powerful performance in KGF as Rocky Bhai was duly recognized and loved by audiences and critics alike.  Now, the team is looking forward to the film's grand release in 2021. However, there is no official update on the film's release date yet. 

Check out Yash's airport look below: 

After the massive success of KGF: Chapter 1 that hit cinema screens in 2018, Yash has earned a massive fan following across the country. The actor in an earlier interview revealed that the second instalment of the film will be released on the big screens as it is worth that cinematic experience. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

You may like these
KGF Chapter 2: Meet the powerhouse Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen in the intense first look from Yash starrer
KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt gears up for his role of Adheera; Yash says, 'Nothing can stop a true warrior'
PHOTOS: Yash looks his stylish best at Hyderabad airport as he arrives for the new schedule of KGF Chapter 2
KGF Chapter 2: Yash looks dapper in THIS latest BTS photo from the sets as he resumes the shoot
KGF Chapter 2: Yash shares a photo as he resumes shoot; Says 'Rocky sets sail from today'
KGF Chapter 2: Yash resumes shooting for the film after 6 months in Bengaluru; PHOTO goes viral
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement