PHOTOS: Yash spotted late night at Hyderabad airport after wrapping KGF: Chapter 2 shoot

KGF star Yash was spotted last night at Hyderabad airport as he was leaving the city after wrapping up the last schedule of his much-awaited film, KGF: Chapter 2. The actor was spotted in his casual all-black look and covered his face with a scarf due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Kannada superstar looked dashing as ever and flaunted that Rocky Bhai swag from KGF as he arrived at the airport. Yash has completed his part of the shoot and the team is currently looking forward to finishing the rest by December.

KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, and Prakash Raj in the important roles. Srinidhi Shetty will be seen in a female lead role. The shooting of the film got delayed due to lockdown. Now after months, the team is set to complete the shoot and look forward to the grand release in 2021. Yash, earlier revealed that KGF: Chapter 2 is meant for big-screen experience and so, the team will not release it on any OTT platform.

Earlier, a source close to the actor revealed the details and was quoted stating, "It’s the final leg of the shooting schedule for which Yash will travel to Hyderabad. The schedule will continue till mid-December, everyone including Yash is super excited because KGF2 as it’s been a long time in the making and now it’s so close to the finish after the long pause caused due to the pandemic."

