Pia Bajpiee’s brother passes away hours after her SOS message seeking ventilator and bed for him

In yet another devastating news, actor Pia Bajpiee on Tuesday said on Twitter that her brother passed away. It is to be noted that a couple of hours before the news, she sent an SOS message on Twitter seeking a ventilator and bed requirement for her brother. However, she did not specify in her Tweets if he tested positive for COVID 19 or if it was because of other medical complications. Several celebrities condoled his demise on social media.

Pia Bajpiee, who first posted the requirement stated that her brother was dying. “I need urgent help in district Farukhabad , kayamganj block, UP. A bed with ventilator. My brother is dying. Any lead please help. Please contact if you know anybody... We are already in mess (sic),” the 27-year-old actor wrote. Almost two hours later, the Ko and Goa actor tweeted, “My brother is no more.” Bollywood personalities like actors Vineet Kumar Singh, Danish Husain, filmmaker Onir and producer Guneet Monga among others offered their condolences to Bajpiee.

I need urgent help in district Farukhabad , kayamganj block .UP.. a bed wd ventilator ..my brother is dying ..any lead plz help — Pia Bajpiee (@PiaBajpai) May 4, 2021

my brother is no more... — Pia Bajpiee (@PiaBajpai) May 4, 2021

After the second wave of COVID hit the country, lakhs are getting infected while thousands are dying due to several complications after contracting the virus. Celebrities including Samantha Akkineni, Chinmayi, Sundeep Kishan, and son on, are continuedly posting the SOS messages on their social media handles, that they receive from their sources. As per the latest report, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with 3,57,229 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities.

