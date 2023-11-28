PIC: Aarti Ravi celebrates 17th anniversary with hubby Jayam Ravi; recalls their first meeting

Aarti Ravi, the wife of actor Jayam Ravi, recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming anniversary post for her husband. The candid photo captures the couple’s special moments while visiting the Taj Mahal. Their chemistry and love are evident in these candid snapshots.

Aarti Ravi penned a sweet note for her husband Jayam Ravi, celebrating their 17 years of togetherness. She posted a picture in which she and her better half, Jayam Ravi, are seen sitting at the enchanting location of the Taj Mahal, with the sunrise casting a warm glow on the adorable couple. Aarti captioned the post, "I still remember the way I smiled on my way home after we met for the first time... 27.11.2006 to infinity."

In the delightful picture shared on Instagram, Aarti Ravi is seen wearing a traditional Banarasi silk churidar in a pleasing peach color, while Jayam Ravi looks dapper and stylish in his elegant purple kurta. A standout feature is the picture where Aarti is seen leaning toward the actor, while Jayam Ravi lovingly gazes at his wife. The backdrop of the majestic Taj Mahal and the soft sunrays add a touch of elegance and warmth to the visuals.

Upcoming projects of Jayam Ravi

Jayam Ravi's upcoming projects include the highly anticipated film Siren. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Keerthy Suresh, Jayam Ravi, Anupama Parameshwaran, Samuthirakani, Azhagam Perumal, Yogi Babu, and Tulasi. Antony Bhagyaraj, known for delivering hit films like Annaathey, Viswasam, and Hero, is directing Siren.

GV Prakash, a talented music composer, is responsible for the film's score, while Selvakumar SK, known for his work on Maanagaram, is the film's cinematographer. Ruben is editing the film, further fueling anticipation for this promising project.

Jayam Ravi has a series of theatrical releases planned, including Genie and Brother. With a promising lineup of films, the actor is poised for a triumphant return to the big screen.

