PIC: Ajith Kumar looks macho in white hair and beard with dapper cargos; Fans can't keep calm

2022 is turning out to be a wonderful year for the fans of Ajith Kumar. After treating his supporters with the mass entertainer Valimai, the actor has once again joined forces with Valimai maker H. Vinoth for AK61. Amidst all this, we have come across the latest picture of the star. The Veeram actor can be seen posing in a white cotton shirt and green cargo pants in the latest photograph. He seems to be in his usual charming self in white framed specs and ear studs.



Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar has been busy with his next untitled project, the shoot of which was going on in the Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad. Going by the reports, huge sets of the Chennai Anna Salai were erected in the city and the entire portions of the location have already been filmed.

Check out the picture below:

Post a short break, the team of AK61 will reportedly travel to Pune for the second schedule of the upcoming action thriller. Following this, a third and final schedule for this much-discussed venture will be shot in Chennai.

AK61 will have Manju Warrier as the female lead opposite Ajith Kumar along with Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Kavin in prominent roles. Also, Mahanadhi Shankar who initially addressed Ajith as Thala in the 2001 drama Dheena will be sharing screen space with him after a long gap. Also, Valimai producer Boney Kapoor, who is also bankrolling this film, has already announced that he plans to release the flick in Diwali this year.

After AK61, Ajith Kumar will be directed by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in AK62. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to provide music for this upcoming entertainer. Backed by the Lyca Productions house, the other cast and crew of the film will be announced with time. Both these films have managed to create a lot of excitement among the viewers since their inception.

