PIC: Ajith Kumar’s wife Shalini attends Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah’s wedding reception

The grand wedding reception of Action King Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun with Thambi Ramaiah’s son Umapathy Ramaiah took place today, June 17, 2024, with the blessings of several esteemed persons. Shalini Ajith, wife of actor Ajith Kumar also graced the wedding celebrations with her esteemed presence.

Shalini Ajith fills in for a busy Ajith Kumar

While many industry folks made their way to the event, some missed out due to personal and professional reasons. One among them was actor Thala Ajith Kumar, who is currently in Tirupathi. The actor was captured in the morning hours of today interacting with fans in traditional attire.

However, Ajith’s wife Shalini Ajith Kumar attended the event with her graceful presence. The former actress wore a bright red embroidered Anarkali dress. She also posed for a lovely picture with both families, including Arjun Sarja, Aishwarya Arjun, Umapathy, Thambi Ramaiah, and others.

Celebrities at Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy’s wedding reception

Apart from Shalini Ajith Kumar, the event also saw several celebrities across industries in attendance. Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, Superstar Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan, Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vijay Sethupathi, Dhruva Sarja, Aishwarya Rajinikanth and many others also marked their presence at the event.

Why did actor Ajith Kumar miss out on the wedding reception?

Ajith Kumar, who usually makes his appearances with his wife Shalini, missed out on the event as he was in Tirupathi, seeking blessings.

A video of the actor in the temple has also surfaced online. Check out the video below:

After his visit, Ajith also took a picture with a fan who gifted the actor an idol of Lord Perumal.

Arjun Sarja spills the beans on Ajith’s Vidaa Muyarchi

Recently, Ajith’s Vidaa Muyarchi co-star spilled the beans on the film’s shooting. In a video that has now gone viral online, Arjun Sarja revealed that Ajith will be flying to Azerbaijan very soon to complete the film’s final schedule.

The Action King also stated that Vidaa Muyarchi will be a film like no other with never-before-seen action sequences, before revealing that he will also join the sets with Ajith and actress Trisha Krishnan for the final schedule. According to the Leo actor, the makers are targeting a Diwali 2024 release.

