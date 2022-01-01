PIC: Akhil Akkineni gives the best 2022 view as he flaunts his six packs to welcome the New Year

Akhil Akkineni stole the show of 2022 as he shared a pic flaunting his new look and made fans go gaga. The actor teased fans with his beefed-up look & wishes them a very happy New Year. He is very excited for 2022 as his seen before avatar from the upcoming film Agent.

Akhil Akkineni took to social media and shared a photo flaunting his six packs body. The actor can be seen posing with a car in shirtless with six-packs and beefed body. He captioned the pic as, A new year, a new me. 2022, I’m ready for you. Wishing every single one of you a happy new year. Let your fire burn."

The actor underwent a major physical transformation for his upcoming Telugu Agent. Hailing his transformation, several fans in the comments section replied with fire emojis.

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film is a spy thriller. It also stars Malayalam star Mammooty in a key role along with Sakshi Vaidya. The film has a story written by Vakkantham Vamsi and is being bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.

Agent was scheduled to release in theatres on December 2021 but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makers are yet to announce the new release date.