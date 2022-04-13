PIC: Allu Arjun enjoys life king size; Creates moments with his wife and friends in Europe

Allu Arjun recently celebrated his 40th birthday in Europe with an opulent bash. The pictures from the grand celebration took social media by storm. The star even penned an emotional note to commemorate the special day.

It seems like after the birthday extravaganza, the Vaikuntapuram actor is enjoying some downtime with his wife, Sneha Reddy, and friends in Europe. She recently shared a sneak peek from their trip, where the couple can be seen posing with their pals in a restaurant.

Check out the picture below:

Many celebs including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Chiranjeevi, Sukumar, and Hansika Motwani dropped lovely birthday wishes for the Pushpa star. Allu Arjun was even spotted at the airport in a comfy all-black outfit as he was leaving for his most recent outing.

Coming to his work, the pan-India star will next shoot for the second part of his 2021 megahit drama, named Pushpa: The Rule. The sequel will have Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil repeating their characters from the original flick.

As per the exclusive report by Pinkvilla, the team is all set to commence the first schedule of the movie in July. The report suggests that director Sukumar has already started reading the script and will be focusing more on dialogues this time. It is believed that these dialogues are going to be a trendsetter just like in part one. The sources further revealed that the makers plan to shoot some important scenes in the first schedule of the film.

In the meantime, Allu Arjun will also lead Koratala Siva’s next temporarily titled AA21.

