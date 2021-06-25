PIC: Arya takes his first dose of vaccine for Coronavirus & urges fans to get it at the earliest

Tamil actor Arya took to Twitter to reveal that he received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. He also shared a photo of himself getting the jab.

Life has changed in a blink of an eye as we return back to the prior state of lockdown this year. The country is going through the second phase of the Coronavirus pandemic leaving everyone in a panic state. As the vaccine is the only cure for the deadly virus, the government is taking strict amendments so that every citizen can take the vaccine. Various public figures including celebrities are stepping forward and taking their first dose of vaccination.

On Thursday, Tamil actor Arya got vaccinated against COVID-19. The actor took to social media and shared a picture of himself getting the first dose of the vaccine at a private hospital in Chennai. Arya also urged everyone to take the vaccination. On June 24, Arya took to Twitter, sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Got my First dose of the Vaccine. Pls get ur dose of the vaccine at the earliest. #GetVaccinated #Covieshield @AhirsachinAhir."

Got my First dose of the Vaccine Pls get ur dose of vaccine at the earliest #GetVaccinated #Covieshield @AhirsachinAhir pic.twitter.com/VOq6VWblvq — Arya (@arya_offl) June 24, 2021

A few other celebs also posted their vaccination photos on social media including Keerthy Suresh, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Malavika Mohanan, Kajal, Genelia, Simran, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, among others.

On the work front, Arya was last seen in director Shakti Soundar Rajan's Teddy, which was released directly on Disney+ Hotstar in March. The film received a lukewarm response from the critics and audience. He will be seen next in the films titled Aranmanai 3, Enemy and Sarpatta Parambarai.

