PIC: Dhanveerah to star in action outing Vamana; Mahurat pooja held in Bengaluru

The By Two Love actor Dhanveerah has started rolling for a new project titled Vamana. The mahurat for this upcoming action-packed film being helmed by Shankar Raman took place at a temple in Bengaluru. The pictures of this affair are doing rounds on social media, where the star is seen offering prayers in formal attire. It is reported that for his latest action outing, the actor will be going through a massive physical transformation to achieve the perfect physique that is crucial for enhancing the massy element of the project.

Dhanveerah has also commenced the shoot for the first schedule of the movie today. As the film is presently in the initial stage, further details of the outing will be available only with time.

Vamana marks the star's third project. He earlier appeared on the big screens with films Bazaar and By Two Love. In his previous outing By Two Love, Dhanveerah essayed the role of a young husband. For the unversed, Shankar Raman had earlier worked in Telugu and Tamil film industry as a scriptwriter and has penned many films.

Meanwhile, the actor also has directed Hari Santhosh's romantic drama Bumper in his kitty. The project was announced on the occasion of Dhanveerah's birthday on September 8. Earlier, filmmaker Chethan Kumar was a part of the project as the scriptwriter, but now filmmaker Hari Santhosh has taken over that responsibility himself. Supreeth, who started his career by producing the flick Baharate led by Sri Murali, is bankrolling this latest movie.

