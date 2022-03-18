PIC: Dulquer Salmaan celebrates Holi as he shoots for web series Guns and Gulaabs

After Hey Sinamika and Salute, Dulquer Salmaan will be giving another memorable performance with the OTT web series, Guns and Gulaabs. The actor is shooting for this new project. He even celebrated Holi on the sets and shared a picture from the festivities on social media, where his face is covered with colours.

Helmed by popular director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav will also be playing pivotal roles in the series. If reports are to be believed, Guns and Gulaabs is set in a world of crime and also includes prominent elements of comedy and romance. The title of the series also goes well with its tone.

Check out the picture below:

The makers of this upcoming venture previously made The Family Man series, starring actors Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, and Sharib Hashmi as the lead. These two were also associated with the streaming giant Netflix as producers for the Telugu flick Cinema Bandi.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan last appeared on our screens with his cop drama Salute. The team opted for an OTT release after the film faced many postponements because of COVID-19. The project is now premiering on the platform and is receiving a good response from the audience. With Diana Penty in the lead, DQ is seen as a police officer, who is haunted by an old unsolved murder case. Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Saniya Iyappan, Binu Pappu, and Saikumar also play crucial roles in this action drama directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

Also Read: OFFICIAL: Ajith to work with Vignesh Shivan for his next AK62