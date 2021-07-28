PIC: Dulquer Salmaan unveils the FIRST LOOK poster of ‘King of Kotha’; Calls it his ‘dream project’

Dulquer Salmaan has been unveiling quite a few forthcoming ventures on his birthday. He also gave an update about his much-awaited cop actioner ‘Salute’ and mentioned that the production work on the film has been wrapped up. Dulquer shared the first look poster of ‘Othiram Kadakam’ on Instagram and wrote, “Super excited to announce this brand new film, Othiram Kadakam. I’ve always known Soubin to have a fab aesthetic and a keen sense of cinema. When he told me his idea for Parava I knew I had to be a part of it in some way! I knew in my gut he would make a special film. To date Imran is one of my most loved characters and something I enjoyed performing to my hearts content.”

Dulquer further wrote, “This time around he discussed a full length role in his next film and I know in his hands I’ll discover characters and nuances I’ve never done before. This will be my second movie with my machan Soubin donning the director’s hat and I cannot wait to start filming!!” Dulquer also shared the poster of ‘King of Kotha’ in an intense look and called the film his dream project. Sharing the first look of the film, he wrote in the caption, “One of the reasons why I love my birthday is because I get to share all these exciting new projects and posters with you guys.”

Take a look at the post:

Dulquer further elaborated on how the project came about and wrote, “Here’s a first look poster of a dream project with my first ever and best friend Abhilash Joshiy. We’ve known each other since diapers and grew up with our common love for cinema and cars and photography and travel. We’ve been trying to find the perfect project for his debut for the past few years. Finally we feel we’ve locked something that excite us and hopefully you all will love. Stay tuned to this space to know more about the movie.”

