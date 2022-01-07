PIC: Here's proof that Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves 'pup'arazzi around her; Check here

A dog is a man’s or woman’s best friend. The relationship we share with my furry friends is one of the purest ones. In a world where we need to deal with so many complicated relationships, the pet parent relation comes as a breath of fresh air. Whenever you are happy, you’ll find a four-legged baby wagging its tail with you. When you are sad, all you need is a little lick from your best bud to feel the ‘paw’-sitivity rush in. Many of our dear celebs are pet parents too. One of them is the Tollywood queen, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Recently, the Ye Maaya Chesave actress posted a super cozy pic with her pups on her Instagram, and it was the cutest thing ever!

In the pic that Samantha uploaded on her Instagram stories, Samantha could be seen lazying around on her sofa with her two dogs, Hash and Sash. While she slept embracing one, she looked at the other cutely as her pet companion looked at her back intently. Well, isn’t it the perfect way to kick off the weekend? The cutest family award definitely goes to this trio.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to have an extremely busy year. The actress was recently seen in Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise, in which she performed a special number. She will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan's next romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and is produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio and is set to have its theatrical release by February 2022. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also begun filming for a new film called Yashoda.

