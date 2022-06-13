PIC: Kajal Aggarwal cuddles with 'the love of her life & heartbeat' Neil; Keerthy Suresh, Raashii Khanna REACT

Kajal Aggarwal, the new mommy in town, is enjoying the phase of motherhood and her pics on her Instagram feed show the proof of it. Ever since she welcomed her baby boy Neil, Kajal Aggarwal has been sharing super adorable photos and the latest one cannot be missed. The mommy-son duo are here to make your day with their cuteness.

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic of holding her son Neil in her arms as they lay on a bed. Calling Neil her love of life and heartbeat, Kajal can be seen lying down on a bed with hands wrapped around her son covering his face. Although the actress gave a glimpse of her son, she made sure to cover his face with her hand in the pic.

Sharing the pic, Kajal Aggarwal captioned, "#NeilKitchlu The love of my life. #heartbeat." Keerthy Suresh commented omg with heart emoticons, Raashii Khanna reacted with hearts on the pic. Kajal Aggarwal is spending motherhood with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, her family and son Neil. Going by her previous posts, the family just couldn't get over the newborn as he is pampered every time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal was the leading lady of Chiranjeevi's Acharya, which performed poorly at the box office but later it was revealed that her scenes, which she shot before pregnancy were edited from the film.

She was last seen in the romantic tale, Hey Sinamika. The film, also starring Aditi Rao Hydari was released on 3rd March this year. Now, it remains to be seen what the star has in store for us next.

