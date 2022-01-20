PIC: Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her cute baby bump as she starts her prenatal journey on healthy note

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu surprised their fans when they announced on their social media that they are expecting their first baby. With Gautam's unique 2022 note and Kajal flaunting her baby bump on New Year's Eve, the pair revealed their pregnancy. Since then, proud mommy Kajal has made multiple appearances with her baby bump and uploaded beautiful pictures on her Instagram with it. Keeping up with trajectory, she uploaded another picture on her Instagram stories, sharing that she is set to kick off her prenatal journey on healthy note.

In the pic uploaded by the ‘Sita’ actress on her Instagram stories, she could be seen sitting excitedly on a video call with her trainer and flaunting her belly bump and beautiful pregnancy glow. She wore comfortable black and white workout clothes and had her specs on. Along with the pic, she happily wrote, ‘delighted to start my @physique57india PRENATAL JOURNEY’. Pregnancy is one of the most special and trying times of a woman’s life. It seems Kajal is determined to do it right - in the most healthiest and happiest way possible.

Check Kajal's story HERE

On New Years eve, the expecting couple put up a gorgeous post in their beautiful party attires as Kajal showed off her baby bump. Along with the post, she wrote “So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts :)”

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.