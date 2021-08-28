PIC: Kajal Aggarwal proves happy girls are the prettiest as she flaunts bright smile in a bodycon denim dress

Kajal Aggarwal made hundreds of south audiences fall in love with her by her stunning performance in films like Darling, Mr. Perfect, Maari, Thuppaki, Businessman and many others. The actress has a huge fan following from all over the globe with more than millions of followers on social media. Kajal’s radiating smile and endearing glamourous looks on social media are bliss to fans. Today, Kajal shared a happy photo of herself in a chic look and we are all hearts for it.

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared a picture, where she can be seen flaunting her beaming smile in a denim bodycon dress. The actress has prettiness written all over it and her blushy pink cheeks are unmissable. She completed the look with minimal pinkish makeup, left her hair open and accessorised with statement neck peice. Kajal is giving right fashion cues on how to ace to causal outfit for a date night or brunch. And we totally took all the notes.

If one looks at Kajal’s Instagram feed, all you can see is beauty. Her beautiful pictures and bold magazine pictures always catch our eyes. The actress never leaves a moment to steal the limelight with her so oh so gorgeous looks.

On the work front, Kajal is filming for the much anticipated movie Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde, directed by Koratala Siva. Kajal will also be seen opposite Nagarjuna, in an action thriller directed by Praveen Sattaru. She is working on the Tamil movies Ghosty and Indian 2 and awaiting the release of Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.