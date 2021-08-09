PIC: Keerthy Suresh wishes ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ costar Mahesh Babu happy birthday in a heartwarming post

Superstar Mahesh Babu will be seen next in his upcoming Telugu entertainer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. Makers unveiled the teaser of the film on Mahesh’s birthday as a lovely treat for the fans. Keerthy Suresh is also co-starring with Mahesh in the film. Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and the eve of his birthday and penned a heartwarming note. While sharing a lovely picture, she wrote, “The man who defines love for me.. my then, now and forever! A very happy birthday MB.. love you more than you’ll ever know @urstrulymahesh”.

Sharing Mahesh Babu’s photo, Samantha Akkineni wished him by writing, “Wishing the super superstar @urstrulyMahesh a very happy birthday Partying face Bouquet.. I hope you have a great day and the year ahead is full of many blessings." Megastar Chiranjeevi also wishes Mahesh and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the Evergreen Charmer SSMB @urstrulyMahesh! A lethal combo of Style and Substance! Have a Blockbuster year ahead! BouquetBouquet Many Many Happy Returns!" Venkatesh Daggubati tweeted, “Happy Birthday Chinnoda @urstrulyMahesh ! Wishing you peace, happiness and a fabulous year ahead !." Keerthy Suresh shared a picture from Sarkaru Vaari Paata and wished Mahesh a very happy birthday.

Adivi Sesh took to Twitter and wrote, “Dear Superstar, as the world’s wishes flood you, Team #MajorTheFilm & I only feel gratitude. Not just For the platform or guidance, but for your faith in us. In a world where faith & generosity run in short supply, you’ve continued showing the way. HBD sir @urstrulyMahesh”/ Sundeep Kishan wrote, “Happyy Birthday Superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu…Thank you for being our very own Benjamin Button and Thank you for inspiring us all the time. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead sir”.

