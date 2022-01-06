PIC: KGF star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit feels magical while relaxing by the beach

Wife of KGF star Yash and actress Radhika Pandit has shared an enchanting picture on her Instagram handle. In the picture, Radhika Pandit is relaxing by the beach enjoying a beautiful sunset. The actress decided to pair a floral top with denim shorts.

The actress also penned the note, “Hoping this year is just like how I am feeling in this pic.. calm, beautiful, bright, satisfying happy and magical….#radhikapandit #nimmaRP”. The mom to two adorable children Ayra and Yatharv keeps sharing lovely snaps of her little ones.

Check out the post below:

Radhika Pandit met her husband Yash on the sets of a television show titled Nandagokula. After falling for each other, the two tied the knot in a grand ceremony in December 2016. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in December 2018, and in October 2019, they welcomed their baby boy. These two who have been couple goals to their fans recently celebrated 5th wedding anniversary. Also, Yash and Radhika Pandit kicked in the New Year by admiring fireworks. They even posted the amazing sky view on social media.

In the meantime, Yash will soon appear in the second installment in his super successful franchise KGF Chapter 2. The film has been helmed fimmaker Prashanth Neel, who also directed KGF Chapter 1. Besides Yash, the film also has some other prominent names including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj to name a few. Financed by Vijay Kiragandur, Yash’s next will release on 14 April.