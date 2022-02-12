PIC: Lakshmi Manchu to share screen space with dad Mohan Babu; Film launched with pooja ceremony

Lakshmi Manchu is beyond elated as she will be sharing screen space with her father-celebrated actor Mohan Babu. The untitled project will mark the first collaboration between the father-daughter duo. Spiling her excitement to the social media, the actress penned an elongated note with a photograph of the two. The picture shows both Lakshmi Manchu and Mohan Babu sharing a smile.

The star wrote, “Today is a day I have always dreamt of living and here it is. Acting in a movie with my first hero, my dad. Sharing the screen for the first time in all these years of me being an artist is like winning an award. My joy knows no bounds as this day is finally here. I am so grateful to the universe, my angels, and my ancestors for guiding me. This shows to never stop dreaming and to always keep trying because your dreams do not have an expiration date just keep working and keep believing. Seeking your blessings and wishes of my darling extended family.”

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, this Telugu film will be jointly produced under the banner of Sri Lakshmiprasanna Pictures and Manchu Entertainment. The project was launched today with a pooja ceremony, the photos of which surfaced on social media.