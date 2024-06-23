PICS: Madhavan takes us back in time with fresh clean-shaven look and his mom is the happiest

One of the simplest yet precious things mothers love that grown-up sons do is when they opt for a clean-shaven look. Well, your mom will never want you to grow up!

So, when actor Madhavan, who has been rocking the silver fox beard look for a while now, decided to shave it all off, no one was happier than his mother Saroja Ranganathan.

Madhavan ages 20 years backward in this PIC with his mother

In an adorable moment, Madhavan’s mother took to Instagram to showcase her son’s new look to the world. She wrote in her caption, “I like my son when he is clean-shaven. I had to take a pic today after he shaved to tell him to stop keeping his white beard all the time. Right?”

Absolutely right, no one would believe that the man in the picture is a 54-year-old, who has a son aged 18 years. But what does the Internet have to say about Madhavan’s new look? Let’s check out some of the best comments!

Netizens react to Madhavan’s new look

In response to the proud mama’s question, the comments section was flooded with fans going gaga over Madhavan’s new appearance. One user commented, “Maddy you look 20 years younger in clean shaved… listen to your mom.”

Another user shared, “OMG this took me back in time. MADDY ERA IS EVERGREEN FOREVER.”

One Instagram user wrote, “This is the Maddy I’ve been crushing on since 2000.”

Talking about how she mistook Maddy for his son, a user wrote, “For a moment, I thought this was your son’s pic and he’s grown older so fast! Turns out you’ve grown younger with just a shave.”

Sharing how mothers are always right, a user penned, “Literally looks like he’s 30, listen to your mom, Maddy Anna.”

Workfront of R Madhavan

R Madhavan was last seen in the supernatural thriller Shaitaan opposite, Jyothika, Ajay Devgn, and Janaki Bodiwala, the flick was helmed by Super 30 fame director Vikas Bahl.

He will next star in a sports drama titled Test featuring Nayanthara, and Siddharth in crucial roles. The film has been directed by S. Sashikanth.

Isn’t this just the wholesome content we need the Internet for? What do you think of Maddy’s new look? Let us know in the comments.

