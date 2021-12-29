PIC: Mahesh Babu & daughter Sitara make perfect breakfast partners as they head for binge eating in Dubai

Mahesh Babu is currently in Dubai for the shoot of his next film SSMB28, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Along with work, the actor, being the total family man, is spending quality time with his kids and wife. Namrata Shirodkar, who often gives glimpses of their family moments, shared a super cool pic of Mahesh Babu with daughter Sitara.

In the pic, one can see, Mahesh Babu and Sitara look super cool in their casual attires as they head to enjoy their yummy breakfast in Dubai. The father and daughter duo look nothing less than red carpet, fashion and family goals on point.

Namrata also penned a BTS tale as she shared the pic on Instagram, "Early mornings never a chore for these two who r up and about to catch their delicious breakfast at the luscious lawns amongst birds and bees and innumerable such dainty creatures .. amidst the best breakfast lineup there possibly could be !! Yum yumm .. the plan for the day gets hatched right here in tjis tunnel each day .. made each morning on a fresh note so today since I walked ahead to get this visual capture I missed the menu on the cards !! but got to hand it to her @sitaraghattamaneni .. her breakfast is the best."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun on daughter Arha's debut in Samantha's Shaakuntalam: Cute to see your child onscreen

SSMB28 is produced by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations. Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are teaming up after 11 years as they previously together for Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and S Thaman is the music composer of the film.