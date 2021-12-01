PIC: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata is crushing over her handsome hubby's smile & we have fallen in love too

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one such couple who will make you believe in true love. Their love at first sight, grew to 15 years of togetherness, which is the most beautiful thing in this world. Namrata Shirodkar’s love for her husband Mahesh Babu, as she regularly keeps posting pictures or videos of him, proves the same.

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram Story and shared a super handsome picture of Mahesh Babu. The caption with the picture is winning hearts as she wrote, "Saying it all with a smile." Totally agree, Mahesh Babu is a man of dreams to many women out there. His good looks, charming smile and outstanding personality makes Namrata fall for him all over again every time.

The adorable couple, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar fell in love on the sets of their first film, Vamsi in 2000. After five years of courtship, Mahesh and Namrata tied the knot in 2005 and are blessed with two children, Gautam and Sitara.

