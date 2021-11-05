PIC: Mohanal and Sanjay Dutt get back together to celebrate Diwali in Dubai

Mollywood superstar Mohanlal celebrated Diwali with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in Dubai. The superstar shared a picture of himself celebrating the festival of lights with Sanjay Dutt. Clad in ethnic wear, both of them can be seen holding on to each other as they pose for the camera in smiles.

Mohanlal reportedly flew to Dubai while Sanjay Dutt has been staying there for Dubai EXPO 2020. The Drishyam actor also celebrated with Sanjay's wife Maanayata and his friend Sameer Hamsa.

Sharing the picture, which is currently going viral, Mohanlal wrote, "Diwali with Sanju Baba @duttsanjay."

Well, looks like it is a tradition for Mohanlal and Sanjay Dutt to ring in Diwali celebrations together. In 2020 as well, the duo celebrated Diwali together in Dubai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt will soon mark his debut in the South as he will be seen sharing screen space with Yash in the upcoming Pan-India film KGF: Chapter 2. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel.

Mohanlal, on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of his period drama, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The superstar has wrapped up shooting of Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial film Bro Daddy. He also has another announced project, 12th Man with Jeethu Joseph. His film with director Shaji Kailas hit the floors in October, while he also has another multilingual historical drama in the pipeline with director VA Shrikumar Menon.