PIC: Mohanlal looks dapper as the director in the latest sneak peek from Barroz

After proving his mettle as an actor, superstar Mohanlal has donned the director’s cap for the fantasy adventure outing, Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. Sharing the latest sneak peek from this highly-talked-about project, the first time filmmaker posted a picture of himself from the sets of his latest flick. Seen in a burette and retro shades, the star wrote on Instagram, “#Barroz Location click”.

A few days back as well, the actor shared a similar photo from the shoot, where he was wearing an army uniform. The shoot for this upcoming Malayalam flick is taking place in various locations including Kochi, Goa, Dehradun, Portugal, and Guinea. Earlier, the film gained attention after the lead Prithviraj Sukumaran opted out of the film due to a clash in dates. The project got delayed because of the pandemic and Prithviraj Sukumaran had to choose between Mohanlal’s directorial and Shaji Kailas’ period action drama, Kaduva.

Check out the post below:

The venture is being produced under the banner of Aashirvaad Cinemas and is based on the novel by Jijo Punnoose of the same name. While Mohanlal will be seen in the title role, Unni Mukundan, Maya, Paz Vega, Guru Somasundaram, Rafael Amargo, and Cesar Lorente Raton will play other pivotal characters. Santosh Sivan is looking after the cinematography and background score for the film has been rendered by Lydian Nadhaswaram.

On the other hand, Mohanlal will also play a crucial role in Vysakh’s Monster. Lakshmi Manchu, Sudev Nair, and Honey Rose are also a part of the film’s core cast that will release on 18 March.

