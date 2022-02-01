PIC: Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal poses in denims and looks radiant due to her pregnancy glow

The soon-to-be-mom Kajal Aggarwal got a makeover done with a short hairdo. Giving us a preview of her new style, the Acharya actress shared a photo posing in a denim look, enjoying her beverage. The post was captioned, “Seasons change…As I do, too…And turn a new leaf...” The star looked absolutely radiant as she glowed.

Yesterday, Kajal shared a still on her Instagram handle, where she is seen flaunting her new hairstyle. The post included the caption, “New hair, new me.” The fans are absolutely in awe of Kajal Aggarwal’s new look.

Check out the post below:

The star is expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu. A while back, the couple announced the pregnancy with their New Year post. The businessman shared a picture of his wife on Instagram and wrote, “Here’s looking at you 2022.” He added a pregnant woman emoji as well. Since then, the actress is seen showing her baby bump is several social media posts.

In the meantime, Kajal Aggarwal will appear next in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Helmed by Siva Koratala, the film also stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde as leads. The star will also be seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan in Brinda’s next titled Hey Sinamika. Both the projects are highly awaited and fans cannot wait to see their beloved star on the big screen.