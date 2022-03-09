PIC: Naga Chaitanya looks charming as he poses on Dootha sets with Parvathy Thiruvothu & team

Naga Chaitanya is currently busy working on his maiden web series titled Dootha. While the web series has already raised anticipation, now a new pic of the actor posing with his team has surfaced on social media. In the pic, Naga Chaitanya can be seen looking smart in a clean shave and formals as he posed with Parvathy Thiruvothu, director Vikram K Kumar and Priya Bhavani.

Naga Chaitanya will reportedly be seen in a very unique look as the web series is touted to be a horror thriller. The actor has never tried his hands on such a genre before so fans are excited to watch him. Parvathy and Priya are reportedly roped in as female leads.

Check out the pic here:

The shoot of Dootha is currently taking place in Hyderabad. Last week, when the actor kick-started the shoot, he shared a glimpse from the sets and it went viral on the Internet.

Dootha marks the third collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and Vikram K Kumar after Manam and Thank You. The duo are also working on a Telugu film titled Thank You, and the shoot had recently been wrapped up and moved on to post-production work. Thank You is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Raashii Khanna and Avika Gor are the lead actresses. S Thaman has composed the music for the film.

Naga Chaitanya is also waiting for the release of his Bollywood debut film Laal Singh Chaddha, which has Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor as the main leads.

