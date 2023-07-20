PIC Of THE DAY: Prabhas, Kamal Haasan together make for epic frame to cherish; Makers miss Amitabh Bachchan

Prabhas starrer Project K is all set to get a grand at San Diego's Comic Con. Ahead of the big day, the team of the film including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Nag Ashwin attended the pre-launch party in the US. Several pics have surfaced on social media from the event. Now, a new photo featuring Prabhas and Kamal Haasan from the event has gone viral.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a photo featuring Prabhas and Kamal Haasan at the Comic-Con event in the United States. The photo shows the two actors together in one frame, sharing a happy moment with laughter. This legendary frame is priceless and gets us super excited to watch the duo on the big screen in Project K.

To watch Prabhas alongside Kamal Haasan, who is playing the role of antagonist will surely be a treat to the eyes. However, the only missing thing is Amitabh Bachchan's presence. The Bollywood actor is not attending the grand launch event of the film. The photo has taken the internet by storm.



Project K’s title and teaser at Comic-Con

Amid a lot of anticipation, Project K’s title and teaser will be revealed at Comic-Con. It becomes the first film to make its debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. There have been multiple interpretations regarding the title of this Nag Ashwin directorial. Project K is the tentative title of the film.

Yesterday, the makers released the first look of Prabhas from the film and it received not so great response from the audiences. Several netizens expressed disappointment in the poster and said it doesn't stand up to expectations.

About Project K

Speaking of Project K, the movie is directed by Nag Ashwin, who previously directed the 2018 film Mahanati, based on the life of legendary actress Savitri. The film features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani will be seen in an important role. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, this sci-fi thriller is said to be one of the highest-budgeted movies ever in Indian cinema. The film's music score is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.



ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati chit-chat at party ahead of Project K’s Comic-Con debut; VIDEO