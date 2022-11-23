PIC OF THE DAY: Sivakarthikeyan meets Ajith Kumar after a long time; Says 'Will cherish for life'
Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan met Superstar Ajith Kumar and shared a pic on social media. Fans of both the stars are super excited and are sharing the pic all over the internet.
Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan met Superstar Ajith Kumar and shared a pic on social media. He posed for a perfect pic with Ajith, twinning in black attire, and thanked him for positive words. The Prince actor mentioned that he met Ajith after a long time and will cherish it for life.
Sharing a pic with Ajith Kumar, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "Met AK sir after a long time yet another meeting with sir, to cherish for life. Thank you for all the positive words and wishes sir." In the pic, Ajith is seen in a black shirt and jeans as he posed with Sivakarthikeyan.
Well, we wonder if there's something cooking or if any collab is expected between Ajith and Sivakarthikeyan. Fans of both the stars are super excited and are sharing the pic all over the internet.
Take a look at Ajith Kumar and Sivakarthikeyan's pic here:
Upcoming projects of Ajith Kumar and Sivakarthikeyan
Sivakarthikeyan is busy with Madonne Ashwin's mass entertainer Maaveeran. The bilingual drama has director S Shankar's daughter Aditi Shankar on board as the leading lady. This will be her second Kollywood project after Viruman. Said to be an out-and-out action entertainer, the Prince actor will perform some kick-ass high-octane epic action scenes with famous Hollywood stunt director Yannick Ben", reveals a source. The team will wrap up the shoot for the same by December 10. "Sivakarthikeyan will wrap up the new schedule of the film involving major action scenes by the second week of December.
Ajith Kumar is busy shooting right now for the final schedule of his highly-awaited drama Thunivu, made under the direction of filmmaker H Vinoth. The project marks the Veeram star's third collaboration with the filmmaker after the Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Additionally, Thunivu will see Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran in pivotal roles. The venture has been backed by Boney Kapoor, who also financed his last release, Valimai. According to reports, Thunivu will hit the cinema halls for Pongal 2023.
Also Read: Thunivu Exclusive: Massive set work underway in Chennai; Ajith Kumar to wrap up song shoot on November 30