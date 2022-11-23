PIC OF THE DAY: Sivakarthikeyan meets Ajith Kumar after a long time; Says 'Will cherish for life'

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan met Superstar Ajith Kumar and shared a pic on social media. He posed for a perfect pic with Ajith, twinning in black attire, and thanked him for positive words. The Prince actor mentioned that he met Ajith after a long time and will cherish it for life. Sharing a pic with Ajith Kumar, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "Met AK sir after a long time yet another meeting with sir, to cherish for life. Thank you for all the positive words and wishes sir." In the pic, Ajith is seen in a black shirt and jeans as he posed with Sivakarthikeyan.

Well, we wonder if there's something cooking or if any collab is expected between Ajith and Sivakarthikeyan. Fans of both the stars are super excited and are sharing the pic all over the internet. Take a look at Ajith Kumar and Sivakarthikeyan's pic here: