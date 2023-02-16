PIC OF THE DAY: Suriya takes the internet by fire as he poses with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar

Suriya, who was in Mumbai recently, met the cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic with the legend and it's currently going viral on the internet. The duo can be seen posing with smiles for the camera. Sharing the photo with Sachin on his Instagram page, Suriya wrote, “Respect & Love!! @sachintendulkar."Fans reacted to the picture in the comments section with a lot of heart and fire emojis.

A video of Suriya from the gym as he workouts has surfaced on social media and is going viral. Reportedly, the actor is sweating it all and bulking up for Suriya42. In the video, he is seen doing pull-ups and flaunting his biceps. Bollywood actress Disha Patani is the female lead of the film. Suriya, the leading man is said to be playing a warrior in the film, which is being made in 3D format. The film will reportedly be in two parts and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer.