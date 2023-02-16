PIC OF THE DAY: Suriya takes the internet by fire as he poses with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar
Suriya shared a pic with the legend on his social media and it's currently going viral on the internet. Fans are calling it perfect frame of the day.
Suriya, who was in Mumbai recently, met the cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic with the legend and it's currently going viral on the internet. The duo can be seen posing with smiles for the camera.
Sharing the photo with Sachin on his Instagram page, Suriya wrote, “Respect & Love!! @sachintendulkar."Fans reacted to the picture in the comments section with a lot of heart and fire emojis.
A video of Suriya from the gym as he workouts has surfaced on social media and is going viral. Reportedly, the actor is sweating it all and bulking up for Suriya42. In the video, he is seen doing pull-ups and flaunting his biceps. Bollywood actress Disha Patani is the female lead of the film. Suriya, the leading man is said to be playing a warrior in the film, which is being made in 3D format. The film will reportedly be in two parts and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer.
Upcoming films of Suriya
After completing Suriya 42, he will start his work on director Vetri Maaran's Vaadi Vaasal. Recently, it was reported that due to unknown reasons, Vaadivaasal got shelved. But producer Kalipuli S Thanu has called out the rumours and requested everyone not to spread such things. “These are baseless rumours. People seem to spread such news for their 10-minute fame. I request fans not to believe this news. The film is still on and the pre-production work is currently underway,” Kalaipuli Thanu told India Today.
The film is an adaptation of a Tamil novel of the same name. The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured. The background tracks for the film will be composed by GV Prakash.
Suriya opted out of director Bala's film Vanangan. The director shared a statement and announced that it was decided mutually that it is in the best interests of everyone involved that he should opt out of the project.
