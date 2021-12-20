PIC: Pawan Kalyan enjoys script reading session for Hari Hara Veera Mallu; New schedule to commence in 2022

Director of Pawan Kalyan’s next, Krish Jagarlamudi took to Twitter to share a picture of the actor-director duo doing a script reading session for the film. Sharing the click, filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi captioned it as, “An amazing day of Script reading session with one and only #HariHaraVeeraMallu. Gearing up to commence an exciting schedule in the new year”. The project marks first collaboration between Krish Jagarlamudi and Pawan Kalyan.

Produced by Mega Surya Production, Hari Hara Veera Mallu showcases the life of criminal Veera Mallu. Pawan Kalyan has been roped in to play the titular role, alongside Nidhhi Agerwal and Bollywood hunk Arjun Rampal. Set in 17th Century, the film is being made on the backdrop of Mughals. The film's score has been composed by M. M. Keeravani and is scheduled to hit the theatres on 29 April 2022 in the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi simultaneously.

Shooting for ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ was supposed to begin by December; however, Pawan Kalyan has not yet wrapped up shoot for his other venture ‘Bheemla Nayak’. Now the makers of ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ have postponed the shooting to January.

Meanwhile, our Telugu star will also feature in action thriller Bheemla Nayak. Helmed by Saagar K. Chandra, the screenplay for the film has been penned by Trivikram Srinivas. Bheemla Nayak is a retelling of 2020 Malayalam outing Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, the film will also see Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon playing crucial roles.