PIC: Pawan Kalyan, S Thaman, Trivikram attend a special screening of Bheemla Nayak

Pawan Kalyan starrer ‘Bheemla Nayak’ is performing well at the box office. Celebrating the success of their latest outing, composer S Thaman arranged a special screening of the film with Pawan Kalyan. Director Trivikram was also present along with the two. Sharing a picture from the screening, the music director wrote on Instagram, “And this Happened Today…Was My dream Come True moment. Watching Our #BlockBusterBheemlaNayak with Our Very Own #leader Shri #PowerStar #Pawankalyan”.

Before the film made it to the silver screens on 25 February, S Thaman shared a heartwarming photo of him getting a warm hug from Pawan Kalyan. Sharing the moment on Twitter, he wrote, "#Powerful HUG From a #Soulful Person Shri @PawanKalyan Gaaru Makes U Work Even More Harder Made Me Even More Stronger. Thanks to My dear Dir the Genius Shri #Trivikram gaaru fr Making this Happen fr Me in this life & He clicked this Picture too."

The remake of the Malayalam flick ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum' talks about the life of Sub-Inspector played by Pawan Kalyan, who shows the audacity to arrest the son of an ex-MP for a routine offense. How he avenges his insult and what follows thereafter, makes for the gripping story of ‘Bheemla Nayak’.

Helmed by Saagar K Chandra, the action dram stars Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, and Samyuktha Menon in pivotal roles. The pre-release bash for the film also created a lot of buzz on social media. The star-studded event turned out to be a grand success.

Numerous members of the industry including Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Nithiin, Harish Shankar lauded the film and posted congratulatory messages for team ‘Bheemla Nayak.

