PIC: Pooja Hegde is here to make your Monday better with her pretty face & cute smile

Pooja Hegde is one of the popular and bankable actresses now in both Tollywood and Bollywood alike. She is an avid social media user, who often shares glimpses of her day-to-day life and each post of hers garners a wide range of attention. Today, the actress shared a pic of her Monday's face as she heads to work and we are awestruck with her beauty.

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her Monday as she starts her day on a roll. The actress shared a selfie from the car as she begins the new week. She can be seen looking pretty in a white kurta and flaunting her cute smile.

Sharing the pic, Pooja wrote, "Ready for my Monday #letsgo."

Pooja Hegde has a busy year coming up with promising new projects in South and Bollywood as well. The actress is waiting for the release of pan Indian film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. The film, which got postponed by Sankranthi, is now scheduled to release on March 11, 2022. She is also looking forward to the release of the much-awaited film Acharya with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 29.

The stunner is also busy shooting for the Tamil film Beast with Thalapathy Vijay. She is also collaborating with Mahesh Babu again for SSMB28 under Trivikram Srinivas's direction and the film went on to floors last week with a formal pooja ceremony.

