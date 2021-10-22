PIC: Pooja Hegde oozes hotness in black swimsuit & it deserves every bit of your attention

Pooja Hegde is a total fashion and there is no denying it as her style evolution is proof. The actress is very popular in the South and enjoys a huge fan base in millions. Her Instagram profile is replete with her pictures from her photoshoots and other fashionable attires and they make way right to our hearts.

Pooja Hegde has yet again left us all stunned with her latest photo as she dishes out major fashion cues and hotness. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared 'too hot to handle' pics. She can be seen striking an uber-sexy pose, clad in a Basque black swimsuit and added a unique touch to it with ankle-length boots. Who said boots can't go with a Swimsuit? Pooja has proved them wrong. One can't miss but notice her toned body too, such goals we must say.

Pooja Hegde looks sizzling hot as she aces a 'wet' hairdo look and sensuous expressions. Hairstyled by Suhas Sunde and makeup by Kajol Mulani, Pooja opted for a sultry look with glossy lipstick, glittery eyeshadow and contoured face.

Sharing the photos, Pooja wrote, "it's getting hot in here." Sure, we can't agree any less.

Check out pic here:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde just scored a massive hit with Akhil Akkineni co-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. She penned a note to thank her fans for loving her performance in the film.

While she is looking forward to the grand release of Radhe Shyam co-starring Prabhas, Pooja is busy shooting for Thalapathy Vijay co-starrer Beast. The actress will also be seen in a Telugu Acharya along with a star-studded cast of Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal.