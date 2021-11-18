PIC: Pooja Hegde is a sight to behold in orange monokini as she poses amid scenic view of Maldives

A few days ago Pooja Hegde flew to the Maldives to enjoy some tropical sun, beaches, and white sand. The actress is making sure to drop a slew of pictures flaunting her beach look, which are worth swooning over again and again. Today, Pooja shared a pic of herself in an orange monokini to flaunt her toned body as she poses amid a breathtaking view.

Pooja Hegde slipped into an orange monokini by Guapa, which looks bright and beautiful. Her toned body sets well with the body-hugging swimsuit as she left her tresses open to feel the fresh air and salty beach. The breathtaking view of blue sky and water just adds an oomph to the pic and makes Pooja looks nothing less than a mermaid of the island.

Sharing the pic, the Most Eligible actress captioned, "Room with a view #sealife." The actress has sent us into a collective meltdown with her latest photo.

Pooja has been sharing back-to-back photos from the island nation, giving a glimpse into her vacation. Yesterday, she shared a sexy pic flaunting her midriff and giving tropical vibes in a chic look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde has a plethora of films to release including Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam and Chiranjeevi's Acharya in Telugu. Besides, she is shooting for her Tamil comeback film Beast, co-starring Thalapathy Vijay.

She also has a couple of Bollywood films including Cirkus co-starring Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. She will also be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan in Bhaijaan.