PIC: Post KGF: Chapter 2's grand success, Yash enjoys playtime with his kids & wife Radhika Pandit at beach

Yash's wife Radhika Pandit took to Instagram and shared an adorable pic of the KGF star enjoying playtime with his kids. The pan-Indian actor is seen playing with toys at the beach along with his kids Ayra, Yathrav and wife Radhika Pandit. The family was clicked off guard while they were having a fun time and we just can't get enough of the pic.

Clad in shorts and a printed shirt, he along with his cute little family can be seen sitting on the beach and playing with the toys. Yash, again and again, has proved that he is a doting dad and loves spending time with his kids.

Check out the pic here:

KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are not only known for their film but also for their cute family pictures. Both of Yash’s children, a baby boy and daughter are always in the limelight as Radhika often treats their fans with cute videos and photos on Instagram.

KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon is making tremendous noise among the audiences. It has already broken many box office records and it's only getting bigger with each passing day. In the film, Yash portrays the role of Rocky, a mafia man, who overtakes a gold-smuggling empire. Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by one of the most sought-after directors, Prashanth Neel.

